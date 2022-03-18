Praise announce new album, release “All In A Dream” video

Praise, the band made up of Andy Norton (Champion), Anthony Dye (Protester), Austin Stemper (Have Heart), Chris Bavaria (Mindset), and Daniel Fang (Turnstile), have announced a new album. The album is called All In A Dream and will be out May 6 via Revelation Records. The band have released a video for the title track that was directed by Robin Zeijlon. Praise released Leave It All Behind in 2016. Check out the video and tracklist below.