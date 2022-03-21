Camp Punksylvania announces 2022 lineup

Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Festivals & Events

Pennsylvania based festival Camp Punksylvania has announced the lineup for this year. Guttermouth, Get Dead, Froggy, Dissidente, Middle Aged Queers, and Bar Stool Preachers are among the bands playing. The festival will take place September 9-11 at Circle Drive-In in Scranton, Pennsylvania. Check out the full lineup below.

Camp Punksylvania 2022 Lineup

Guttermouth

The Casualties

Get Dead

Memphiskapheles

Bar Stool Preachers

Chaser

Some Kind of Nightmare

Froggy

Our Darkest Days

Jukebox Romantics

Fat Chance

Racist Kramer

Doc Rotten

Backyard Superheros

Olde Tigers

Ugli

Working Class Stiffs

Hipshot

Dissidente

The Whiskey Bats

Bern and The Bastards

Middle Aged Queers

Huntingtons

The Mostly Dead

Carboard Homestead

The What Nows?!

One Sided

Sorry Mom