Pennsylvania based festival Camp Punksylvania has announced the lineup for this year. Guttermouth, Get Dead, Froggy, Dissidente, Middle Aged Queers, and Bar Stool Preachers are among the bands playing. The festival will take place September 9-11 at Circle Drive-In in Scranton, Pennsylvania. Check out the full lineup below.
Camp Punksylvania 2022 Lineup
Guttermouth
The Casualties
Get Dead
Memphiskapheles
Bar Stool Preachers
Chaser
Some Kind of Nightmare
Froggy
Our Darkest Days
Jukebox Romantics
Fat Chance
Racist Kramer
Doc Rotten
Backyard Superheros
Olde Tigers
Ugli
Working Class Stiffs
Hipshot
Dissidente
The Whiskey Bats
Bern and The Bastards
Middle Aged Queers
Huntingtons
The Mostly Dead
Carboard Homestead
The What Nows?!
One Sided
Sorry Mom