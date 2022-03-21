Fontaines D.C. release “Skinty Fia” video, announce UK & IE tour dates

by Tours

Fontaines D.C. have released a video for their song "Skinty Fia". The video was directed by Hugh Mulhern. The song is off their upcoming albumSkinty Fia due out April 22 via Partisan Records. The band have also announced tour dates for the UK and Ireland. Fontaines D.C. will be touring North America in the spring and released A Hero's Death in 2020. Check out the video and new dates below.

DateVenueCity
Nov 07Bonus ArenaHull, UK
Nov 08O2 AcademyLeeds, UK
Nov 11O2 Victoria WarehouseManchester, UK
Nov 15GlobeStockton, UK
Nov 17O2 AcademyGlasgow, UK
Nov 19Swansea ArenaSwansea, UK
Nov 21Eventim ApolloLondon, UK
Nov 24O2 AcademyEdinburgh, UK
Nov 30Vicar StreetDublin, IE
Dec 03LeisurelandGalway, IE
Dec 05Live at the Big TopLimerick, IE
Dec 06Millennium ForumDerry, NI
Dec 07Ulster HallBelfast, NI