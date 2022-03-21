Fontaines D.C. have released a video for their song "Skinty Fia". The video was directed by Hugh Mulhern. The song is off their upcoming albumSkinty Fia due out April 22 via Partisan Records. The band have also announced tour dates for the UK and Ireland. Fontaines D.C. will be touring North America in the spring and released A Hero's Death in 2020. Check out the video and new dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Nov 07
|Bonus Arena
|Hull, UK
|Nov 08
|O2 Academy
|Leeds, UK
|Nov 11
|O2 Victoria Warehouse
|Manchester, UK
|Nov 15
|Globe
|Stockton, UK
|Nov 17
|O2 Academy
|Glasgow, UK
|Nov 19
|Swansea Arena
|Swansea, UK
|Nov 21
|Eventim Apollo
|London, UK
|Nov 24
|O2 Academy
|Edinburgh, UK
|Nov 30
|Vicar Street
|Dublin, IE
|Dec 03
|Leisureland
|Galway, IE
|Dec 05
|Live at the Big Top
|Limerick, IE
|Dec 06
|Millennium Forum
|Derry, NI
|Dec 07
|Ulster Hall
|Belfast, NI