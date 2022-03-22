Detroit hardcore festival Tied Down has announced their lineup for this year. Trash Talk, Comeback Kid, Jesus Piece, Fiddlehead, Mindforce, Show Me The Body, God's Hate, Never Ending Game, Build & Destroy, Section H8, One Step Closer, Omerta, Invoke, Enemy of God, D Bloc, and Big Deal will be playing the festival. Tied Down will take place June 11 at Russell Industrial Center in Detroit, Michigan.
