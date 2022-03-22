Carcass have announced American tour dates for this May. Immolation and Creeping Death will be joining them on the majority of shows. Carcass released Torn Arteries in 2021. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|May 12
|Oblivion Access
|Austin, TX (without Immolation and Creeping Death)
|May 14
|Launch Pad
|Albuquerque, NM
|May 15
|101 Toole
|Tucson, AZ
|May 16
|The Observatory
|Santa Ana, CA
|May 17
|Goldfield Trading Post
|Roseville, CA
|May 20
|The Black Sheep
|Colorado Springs, CO
|May 21
|The Slowdown
|Omaha, NE (no Creeping Death)
|May 22
|The Majestic
|Madison, WI
|May 23
|Vogue
|Indianapolis, IN
|May 24
|Town Ballroom
|Buffalo, NY
|May 25
|Elsewhere
|Brooklyn, NY (no Immolation)
|May 26
|Palladium Upstairs
|Worcester, MA (no Immolation)
|May 27
|Maryland Deathfest
|Baltimore, MD