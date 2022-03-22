Carcass announce American tour dates

Carcass announce American tour dates
by Tours

Carcass have announced American tour dates for this May. Immolation and Creeping Death will be joining them on the majority of shows. Carcass released Torn Arteries in 2021. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
May 12Oblivion AccessAustin, TX (without Immolation and Creeping Death)
May 14Launch PadAlbuquerque, NM
May 15101 TooleTucson, AZ
May 16The ObservatorySanta Ana, CA
May 17Goldfield Trading PostRoseville, CA
May 20The Black SheepColorado Springs, CO
May 21The SlowdownOmaha, NE (no Creeping Death)
May 22The MajesticMadison, WI
May 23VogueIndianapolis, IN
May 24Town BallroomBuffalo, NY
May 25ElsewhereBrooklyn, NY (no Immolation)
May 26Palladium UpstairsWorcester, MA (no Immolation)
May 27Maryland DeathfestBaltimore, MD