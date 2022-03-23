Otoboke Beaver: “Pardon?”

Japan's Otoboke Beaver released a music video for "Pardon?". The track is the fourth single released from their upcoming third studio album, Super Champon. The album will be out on May 6th through Damnably. The band will also be touring this Fall, which was postponed from their initial Spring announcement. See below to check out the video and new tour dates.

Tour Dates

DateVenueLocation
Fri, SEP 30Lee's PalaceToronto, Canada
Sun, OCT 2Johnny Brenda'sPhiladelphia, PA
Mon, OCT 3The SinclairCambridge, MA
Wed, OCT 5Music Hall of WilliamsburgBrooklyn, NY
Thu, OCT 6Union StageWashington, DC
Sat, OCT 8Empty BottleChicago, IL
Sun, OCT 9Empty Bottle NIGHT TWOChicago, IL
Tue, OCT 11Globe HallDenver, CO
Fri, OCT 14The CrocodileSeattle, WA
Sun, OCT 16Doug Fir LoungePortland, OR
Tue, OCT 18Great American Music HallSan Francisco, CA
Wed, OCT 19EchoplexLos Angeles, CA
Fri, OCT 21CasbahSan Diego, CA