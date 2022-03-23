Japan's Otoboke Beaver released a music video for "Pardon?". The track is the fourth single released from their upcoming third studio album, Super Champon. The album will be out on May 6th through Damnably. The band will also be touring this Fall, which was postponed from their initial Spring announcement. See below to check out the video and new tour dates.
Tour Dates
|Date
|Venue
|Location
|Fri, SEP 30
|Lee's Palace
|Toronto, Canada
|Sun, OCT 2
|Johnny Brenda's
|Philadelphia, PA
|Mon, OCT 3
|The Sinclair
|Cambridge, MA
|Wed, OCT 5
|Music Hall of Williamsburg
|Brooklyn, NY
|Thu, OCT 6
|Union Stage
|Washington, DC
|Sat, OCT 8
|Empty Bottle
|Chicago, IL
|Sun, OCT 9
|Empty Bottle NIGHT TWO
|Chicago, IL
|Tue, OCT 11
|Globe Hall
|Denver, CO
|Fri, OCT 14
|The Crocodile
|Seattle, WA
|Sun, OCT 16
|Doug Fir Lounge
|Portland, OR
|Tue, OCT 18
|Great American Music Hall
|San Francisco, CA
|Wed, OCT 19
|Echoplex
|Los Angeles, CA
|Fri, OCT 21
|Casbah
|San Diego, CA