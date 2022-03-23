Taking Back Sunday announce 'Tell All Your Friends' 20th anniversary reissue

Taking Back Sunday have announced that they will be reissuing their album Tell All Your Friends for its 20th anniversary. The reissue features remastered audio, updated album art, and four previously unreleased demos. It is available on vinyl, CD, cassette, and digitally and will be out May 27 via Craft Recordings. The band have also released a demo version of "Great Romances of The 20th Century". Taking Back Sunday released Twenty in 2019. Check out the song and tracklist below.