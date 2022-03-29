Foo Fighters cancel all upcoming tour dates

Foo Fighters have announced the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates following the death of their drummer Taylor Hawkins. The band released a statement that reads,



"It is with great sadness that Foo Fighters confirm the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates in light of the staggering loss of our brother Taylor Hawkins. We're sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won't be seeing one another as planned. Instead, let's take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we've made together."

Taylor Hawkins passed away Friday, March 25 at the age of 50. Foo Fighters released their album Medicine at Midnight in 2021. See the band's statement in full below.