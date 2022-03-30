Mannequin Pussy (UK & Ireland)

Mannequin Pussy
by Tours

Mannequin Pussy have announced tour dates for the UK and Ireland. Slow Crush will be joining them on the majority of dates. Mannequin Pussy will be touring the US starting next month and released their album Patience in 2019. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Jun 22EarthLondon, UK
Jun 25Outbreak FestivalManchester, UK (w/Slow Crush)
Jun 26BroadcastGlasgow, UK (w/Slow Crush)
Jun 27Brudenell Social ClubLeeds, UK (w/Slow Crush)
Jun 28BodegaNottingham, UK (w/Slow Crush)
Jun 30ElsewhereMargate, UK (w/Slow Crush)
Jul 01Green Door StoreBrighton, UK (w/Slow Crush)
Jul 02Clwb Ifor BachCardiff, UK (w/Slow Crush)
Jul 03Hare & Hounds 2Birmingham, UK (w/Slow Crush)
Jul 05Future YardBirkenhead, UK (w/Slow Crush)
Jul 06Kasbah at DolansLimerick, IE
Jul 07Workman's ClubDublin, IE
Jul 092000trees FestivalCheltenham, UK