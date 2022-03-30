Mannequin Pussy have announced tour dates for the UK and Ireland. Slow Crush will be joining them on the majority of dates. Mannequin Pussy will be touring the US starting next month and released their album Patience in 2019. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Jun 22
|Earth
|London, UK
|Jun 25
|Outbreak Festival
|Manchester, UK (w/Slow Crush)
|Jun 26
|Broadcast
|Glasgow, UK (w/Slow Crush)
|Jun 27
|Brudenell Social Club
|Leeds, UK (w/Slow Crush)
|Jun 28
|Bodega
|Nottingham, UK (w/Slow Crush)
|Jun 30
|Elsewhere
|Margate, UK (w/Slow Crush)
|Jul 01
|Green Door Store
|Brighton, UK (w/Slow Crush)
|Jul 02
|Clwb Ifor Bach
|Cardiff, UK (w/Slow Crush)
|Jul 03
|Hare & Hounds 2
|Birmingham, UK (w/Slow Crush)
|Jul 05
|Future Yard
|Birkenhead, UK (w/Slow Crush)
|Jul 06
|Kasbah at Dolans
|Limerick, IE
|Jul 07
|Workman's Club
|Dublin, IE
|Jul 09
|2000trees Festival
|Cheltenham, UK