Petrol Girls to release new album, share “Clowns” live video

Petrol Girls have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Baby and will be out June 24 via Hassle Records. The band have also released a live video for their new song "Clowns". The video was filmed at Middle Farm Studios and was recorded by Peter Miles and filmed and edited by Martyna Bannister. Petrol Girls will be touring Europe in June and released Cut & Stitch in 2019. Check out the video and tracklist below.