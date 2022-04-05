Propagandhi announce US shows (West Coast)

by Tours

Propagandhi have announced tour dates for the US West Coast for this fall. Torso will be playing on all dates. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 8. Propagandhi will be touring Western Canada in May and September and will be touring Eastern Canada in May. The band released their album Victory Lap in 2017. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Sep 16The CrocodileSeattle, WA
Sep 17Bossanova BallroomPortland, OR
Sep 19Great American Music HallSan Francisco, CA
Sep 22Music BoxSan Diego, CA
Sep 23The GlasshousePomona, CA
Sep 24Tragram BallroomLos Angeles, CA