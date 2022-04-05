Propagandhi have announced tour dates for the US West Coast for this fall. Torso will be playing on all dates. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 8. Propagandhi will be touring Western Canada in May and September and will be touring Eastern Canada in May. The band released their album Victory Lap in 2017. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Sep 16
|The Crocodile
|Seattle, WA
|Sep 17
|Bossanova Ballroom
|Portland, OR
|Sep 19
|Great American Music Hall
|San Francisco, CA
|Sep 22
|Music Box
|San Diego, CA
|Sep 23
|The Glasshouse
|Pomona, CA
|Sep 24
|Tragram Ballroom
|Los Angeles, CA