Joyce Manor announce new album, release “Gotta Let It Go” video

Joyce Manor have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called 40 Oz. To Fresno and will be out June 10 via Epitaph Records. The band have also released a video for their new song "Gotta Let It Go". The video was directed by Mason Mercer. Joyce Manor released their compilation album Songs From Northern Torrance in 2020 and Million Dollars To Kill Me in 2018. Check out the video and tracklist below.