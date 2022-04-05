Kill Lincoln/JER announce tour (US)

Kill Lincoln and JER have announced US tour dates together for this June. Dissidente, The Best of The Worst, Secret Spirit, and Bad Operation will be joining them on select dates. JER will be releasing their album Bothered/Unbothered May 27 and released a handful of singles in 2020. Kill Lincoln released Can’t Complain in 2020. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Jun 02ReggiesChicago, IL (w/Dissidente)
Jun 03The StacheGrand Rapids, MI (w/Dissidente)
Jun 04SmallsDetroit, MI (w/Dissidente)
Jun 05FunhousePittsburgh, PA (w/Dissidente)
Jun 07PhilaMOCAPhiladelphia, PA (w/The Best of The Worst)
Jun 08St. VitusBrooklyn, NY
Jun 09The SaintAsbury Park, NJ (w/The Best of The Worst)
Jun 10Crystal BallroomBoston, MA (w/The Best of The Worst, Secret Spirit)
Jun 11The Black CatWashington, DC (w/Bad Operation)