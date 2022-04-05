Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
Kill Lincoln and JER have announced US tour dates together for this June. Dissidente, The Best of The Worst, Secret Spirit, and Bad Operation will be joining them on select dates. JER will be releasing their album Bothered/Unbothered May 27 and released a handful of singles in 2020. Kill Lincoln released Can’t Complain in 2020. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Jun 02
|Reggies
|Chicago, IL (w/Dissidente)
|Jun 03
|The Stache
|Grand Rapids, MI (w/Dissidente)
|Jun 04
|Smalls
|Detroit, MI (w/Dissidente)
|Jun 05
|Funhouse
|Pittsburgh, PA (w/Dissidente)
|Jun 07
|PhilaMOCA
|Philadelphia, PA (w/The Best of The Worst)
|Jun 08
|St. Vitus
|Brooklyn, NY
|Jun 09
|The Saint
|Asbury Park, NJ (w/The Best of The Worst)
|Jun 10
|Crystal Ballroom
|Boston, MA (w/The Best of The Worst, Secret Spirit)
|Jun 11
|The Black Cat
|Washington, DC (w/Bad Operation)