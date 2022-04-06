D.O.A. have added more Canadian dates to their Hardcore 81 tour. These dates join the previously announced US dates with The Death Set and Western Canada dates. D.O.A. released Treason in 2020. Check out the new dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Jun 02
|Slackwater Brewing
|Penticton, BC
|Jun 03
|Main Street Club
|Chilliwack, BC
|Jun 04
|Rock Against Racism, Rickshaw Theater
|Vancouver, BC
|Jun 15
|Queen’s Hotel
|Barrie, ON
|Jun 16
|Lee’s Palace
|Toronto, ON
|Jun 17
|The Mansion
|Kingston, ON
|Jun 18
|Dominion Tavern
|Ottawa, ON
|Jun 19
|Bar Le Ritz
|Montreal, QC
|Jun 20
|L’ANTI Bar
|Quebec, QC
|Jun 21
|Le Murdoch
|Sherbrooke, QC
|Jun 22
|Maxwell’s Concerts
|Waterloo, ON
|Jun 23
|Warehouse Concert Hall
|St Catharines, ON
|Jun 24
|Corktown Irish Pub
|Hamilton, ON
|Jun 25
|Palasad Social Bowl
|London, ON
|Jun 26
|Dominion House
|Windsor, ON