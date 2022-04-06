D.O.A. add more dates to 'Hardcore 81' tour

D.O.A.
by Tours

D.O.A. have added more Canadian dates to their Hardcore 81 tour. These dates join the previously announced US dates with The Death Set and Western Canada dates. D.O.A. released Treason in 2020. Check out the new dates below.

DateVenueCity
Jun 02Slackwater BrewingPenticton, BC
Jun 03Main Street ClubChilliwack, BC
Jun 04Rock Against Racism, Rickshaw TheaterVancouver, BC
Jun 15Queen’s HotelBarrie, ON
Jun 16Lee’s PalaceToronto, ON
Jun 17The MansionKingston, ON
Jun 18Dominion TavernOttawa, ON
Jun 19Bar Le RitzMontreal, QC
Jun 20L’ANTI BarQuebec, QC
Jun 21Le MurdochSherbrooke, QC
Jun 22Maxwell’s ConcertsWaterloo, ON
Jun 23Warehouse Concert HallSt Catharines, ON
Jun 24Corktown Irish PubHamilton, ON
Jun 25Palasad Social BowlLondon, ON
Jun 26Dominion HouseWindsor, ON