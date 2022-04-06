Bauhaus add more dates to tour

Bauhaus add more dates to tour
by Tours

Bauhaus have announced more tour dates for Europe and the US. These dates join their previously announced US tour dates. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 8. Bauhaus released their first new song in 14 years last month. Check out all the dates below.

DateVenueCity
May 17Arlene Schnitzer Concert HallPortland,OR
May 19Paramount TheatreSeattle, WA
May 21The MasonicSan Francisco, CA
May 22The MasonicSan Francisco, CA
May 25The Mission BallroomDenver, CO
May 27The Marquee TheatreTempe, AZ
Jun 04PrimaveraBarcelona, ES
Jun 06AlcatrazMilan, IT
Jun 08Release FestivalAthens, GR
Aug 04W FestivalOostend, BE
Aug 22Zitadelle SpandauBerlin, DE
Aug 28EDP Vilar de MourosVilar de Mouros, PT
Sep 06HistoryToronto, ON
Sep 08Kings TheatreNew York, NY
Sep 09Kings TheatreNew York, NY
Sep 10The MetPhiladelphia, PA
Sep 12AnthemWashington, D.C.
Sep 13MGM Music HallBoston, MA
Sep 14College Street Music HallNew Haven, CT
Sep 16Masonic TheaterDetroit, MI
Sep 18Palace TheaterMinneapolis, MN
Sep 20Southside BallroomDallas, TX
Sep 21713 Music HallHouston, TX
Sep 23TabernacleAtlanta, GA