Bauhaus have announced more tour dates for Europe and the US. These dates join their previously announced US tour dates. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 8. Bauhaus released their first new song in 14 years last month. Check out all the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|May 17
|Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
|Portland,OR
|May 19
|Paramount Theatre
|Seattle, WA
|May 21
|The Masonic
|San Francisco, CA
|May 22
|The Masonic
|San Francisco, CA
|May 25
|The Mission Ballroom
|Denver, CO
|May 27
|The Marquee Theatre
|Tempe, AZ
|Jun 04
|Primavera
|Barcelona, ES
|Jun 06
|Alcatraz
|Milan, IT
|Jun 08
|Release Festival
|Athens, GR
|Aug 04
|W Festival
|Oostend, BE
|Aug 22
|Zitadelle Spandau
|Berlin, DE
|Aug 28
|EDP Vilar de Mouros
|Vilar de Mouros, PT
|Sep 06
|History
|Toronto, ON
|Sep 08
|Kings Theatre
|New York, NY
|Sep 09
|Kings Theatre
|New York, NY
|Sep 10
|The Met
|Philadelphia, PA
|Sep 12
|Anthem
|Washington, D.C.
|Sep 13
|MGM Music Hall
|Boston, MA
|Sep 14
|College Street Music Hall
|New Haven, CT
|Sep 16
|Masonic Theater
|Detroit, MI
|Sep 18
|Palace Theater
|Minneapolis, MN
|Sep 20
|Southside Ballroom
|Dallas, TX
|Sep 21
|713 Music Hall
|Houston, TX
|Sep 23
|Tabernacle
|Atlanta, GA