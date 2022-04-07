Circle Jerks postpone three shows

Circle Jerks have announced the postponement of three upcoming shows due to Keith Morris testing positive for COVID-19. The band released a statement on Instagram that reads in part,



"It happened. Our singer and fearless road warrior Keith Morris has tested positive for COVID-19. … We wish Keith a smooth and speedy recovery and we can’t wait to see you all next week."

April 7 at Paradise in Boston, April 8 at Stone Pony in Asbury Park, April 9 at TLA in Philadelphia, and Burlington's April 5 show will all be rescheduled for July. The tour will pick up on April 11 at the Sherman Theater in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania and continue on from there, including their April 12 show in Boston. See the band's statement in full below.