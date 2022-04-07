Clash to re-release 'Combat Rock'

The Clash will re-release Combat Rock for the album's 40th anniversary. The new version includes b-sides, bonus tracks, and related releases on a second and third disc. The reissue also includes pictures by Pennie Smith and a "history of Frestonia" essay by Tom Vague. The release is out in May. You can see the track list below.

Combat Rock - SIDE A

Know Your Rights

Car Jamming

Should I Stay Or Should I Go

Rock The Casbah

Red Angel Dragnet

Straight To Hell

Combat Rock - SIDE B

Overpowered By Funk

Atom Tan

Sean Flynn

Ghetto Defendant

Inoculated City

Death Is A Star

The People’s Hall - SIDE A

Outside Bonds

Radio Clash

Futura 2000

The People’s Hall - SIDE B

First Night Back In London

Radio One - Mikey Dread

He Who Dares Or Is Tired*

Long Time Jerk

The Fulham Connection [aka The Beautiful People Are Ugly Too]

The People’s Hall - SIDE C

Midnight To Stevens

Sean Flynn

Idle In Kangaroo Court

Know Your Rights*

NB: SIDE D IS BLANK