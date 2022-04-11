Chris Bailey, co-founder and lead singer of The Saints, has passed away. He was 65. The band released a statement on Facebook that reads,



"It is with great pain in our hearts that we have to inform you about the passing of Chris Bailey, singer and songwriter of The Saints, on April the 9th 2022. Chris lived a life of poetry and music and stranded on a Saturday night. Family and friends"

The Saints released 13 albums with the last one being King of the Sun in 2012. The band were inducted into the Australian Recording Industry Association Hall of Fame in 2001. Chris Bailey also released seven solo albums, the last of which was Bone Box in 2005. We send our condolences to Chris Bailey's family, friends, and fans.