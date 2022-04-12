The Interrupters announce new album, release “In The Mirror” video

The Interrupters have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called In The Wild and will be out August 5 via Hellcat Records/Epitaph Records. The band have also released a video for their new song "In The Mirror". The video was directed by Kevin Kerslake. The Interrupters will be touring the US with Flogging Molly this summer and released Fight The Good Fight in 2018. Check out the video and tracklist below.