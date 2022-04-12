The Interrupters announce new album, release “In The Mirror” video

The Interrupters have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called In The Wild and will be out August 5 via Hellcat Records/Epitaph Records. The band have also released a video for their new song "In The Mirror". The video was directed by Kevin Kerslake. The Interrupters will be touring the US with Flogging Molly this summer and released Fight The Good Fight in 2018. Check out the video and tracklist below.
In The Wild Tracklist
1. Anything Was Better
2. As We Live (feat. Tim Armstrong and Rhoda Dakar)
3. Raised By Wolves
4. In The Mirror
5. Kiss The Ground
6. Jailbird
7. The Hard Way
8. My Heart
9. Let 'Em Go
10. Worst For Me
11. Burdens (feat. Alex Desert and Greg Lee of Hepcat)
12. Love Never Dies (feat. The Skints)
13. Afterthought
14. Alien