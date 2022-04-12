Subhumans/Generacion Suicida (US)

Subhumans
by Tours

Subhumans have announced US West Coast dates for this July. Generacion Suicida will be joining them on all dates. Subhumans released Crisis Point in 2019. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Jul 15Great American Music HallSan Francisco, CA
Jul 16The RegentLos Angeles, CA
Jul 17The CasbahSan Diego, CA
Jul 18Club CongressTucson, AZ
Jul 19Rebel LoungePhoeniz, AZ
Jul 20Rockstar BarLas Vegas, NV
Jul 21TBDTBD, CA
Jul 22GlasshousePomona, CA
Jul 23GigisVentura, CA
Jul 24The SirenMorro Bay, CA
Jul 25Temblor BrewBakersfield, CA
Jul 26Goldfield Trading PostSacramento, CA
Jul 27Virginia Street BrewhouseReno, NV
Jul 28Eureka Vets HallEureka, CA
Jul 29Whirled PiesEugene, OR
Jul 30Bossanova BallroomPortland, OR
Jul 31The Crocodile (Madame Lous)Seattle, WA