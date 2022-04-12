Subhumans have announced US West Coast dates for this July. Generacion Suicida will be joining them on all dates. Subhumans released Crisis Point in 2019. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Jul 15
|Great American Music Hall
|San Francisco, CA
|Jul 16
|The Regent
|Los Angeles, CA
|Jul 17
|The Casbah
|San Diego, CA
|Jul 18
|Club Congress
|Tucson, AZ
|Jul 19
|Rebel Lounge
|Phoeniz, AZ
|Jul 20
|Rockstar Bar
|Las Vegas, NV
|Jul 21
|TBD
|TBD, CA
|Jul 22
|Glasshouse
|Pomona, CA
|Jul 23
|Gigis
|Ventura, CA
|Jul 24
|The Siren
|Morro Bay, CA
|Jul 25
|Temblor Brew
|Bakersfield, CA
|Jul 26
|Goldfield Trading Post
|Sacramento, CA
|Jul 27
|Virginia Street Brewhouse
|Reno, NV
|Jul 28
|Eureka Vets Hall
|Eureka, CA
|Jul 29
|Whirled Pies
|Eugene, OR
|Jul 30
|Bossanova Ballroom
|Portland, OR
|Jul 31
|The Crocodile (Madame Lous)
|Seattle, WA