Counterpunch announce new album, release song

by Em Moore
Counterpunch have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Rewire and will be out June 17 via Thousand Island Records and SBAM Records. The band have also released the audio for the title track. Counterpunch released Bruises in 2014. Check out the song and tracklist below.
Rewire Tracklist
1. Into the Flood (Intro)
2. Avarice
3. Calling All Scars
4. Waiting in the Wings
5. Judgement Day
6. Collateral Damage
7. Rewire
8. The Pendulum
9. Vanity
10. What's Left to Save
11. Wish You Were Here
12. Paradise Lost