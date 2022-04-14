Nervus announce new album, release “Drop Out” video

by Em Moore
Nervus have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called The Evil One and will be out June 24 via Get Better Records. The band have also released a video for "Drop Out" that was shot and directed by Martin Wisniewska. Nervus will be with touring the UK Supermilk starting later this month and released Tough Crowd in 2019. Check out the video and tracklist below.
The Evil One Tracklist
1. Iconoclast
2. Get Equal Get Even
3. Drop Out
4. Rental Song
5. I Wish I Was Dead
6. Rotting Mass
7. Jellyfish
8. Chew It
9. From Dirt
10. Absolute Yuck