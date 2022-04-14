Max Creeps reunite, announce new album

After announcing their break up earlier this week, Max Creeps have announced that they have reunited. The band announced their reunion on their Instagrampage with a short post that reads, "We are eleated to announce to our billions of fans, Max Creeps have reunited!". The band went more in depth about their history and reunion in an interview on Monster Children. They also announced a new album. The album is called Nein and will be out May 13 via Velocity Records. A statement released along with the album reads,



"Punk Pioneers Max Creeps traveled from London to Seattle before migrating to Los Angeles, CA, where they quickly became originators of the underground punk scene, playing regularly at the Masque in Hollywood. Access to drugs & alcohol landed the pair an extended stay in rehab. When the band returned to the punk clubs they loved, they discovered all their music had been stolen by artists such as the Sex Pistols, The Clash, & The Germs, who had directly ripped off the Max Creeps songs. After decades of lawsuits & false starts, the band is back with new music as they continue to innovate and not imitate."

The band have released a video for their new song "Burn It Down". Check out the video and tracklist below.