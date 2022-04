Videos 5 hours ago by Em Moore

GILT have released a video for their new song "Trophy Hunter". The video was directed by Benjamin Holland. The song features Nat Lacuna of The Holy Ghost Tabernacle Choir and is off their upcoming EP Conceit out May 6 via Smartpunk Records. GILT will be touring the US this May and will be touring Europe the UK later this spring. The band released their EP In Windows, Through Mirrors in 2021. Check out the video below.