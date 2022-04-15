No Trigger announce new album, release video

No Trigger have announced that they will be releasing a new EP. The EP is called Acid Lord and will be out May 20 via Red Scare Industries. The band will also be releasing a full-length album called Dr. Album later this year. The band released a video for their new song "Antifantasy". The video was directed by Dan O'Connor. No Trigger will be touring this spring and released their EP Adult Braces in 2017. Check out the video and tracklist below.