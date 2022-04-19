The Anti-Queens announce new bassist

The Anti-Queens have announced their new bassist. Zenab Jaber will be joining the band. The band released a statement on Instagram that reads in part,



"After a year long search, please join us in welcoming Zenab to the AQ crew on bass!!! This woman is a pure wild child and is gonna bring the heat and energy to the stage with us. We are SO stoked on this absolute powerhouse lineup, so be sure to catch us next month on our Ontario run with @cancerbats, and at @pouzzafest in MTL!"

The band parted ways with their original bassist Taylor Kos in July 2021. The Anti-Queens will be touring Canada with Cancer Bats this May and released their album The Anti-Queens in 2019. Check out the post in full below.