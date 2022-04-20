Grumpster announce new album, release “Fever Dream” video

by Em Moore
Grumpster have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Fever Dream and will be out June 17 via Pure Noise Records. The band have also released a video for the title track. The video was shot, directed and edited by Jak Kerley of Shibby Pictures. Grumpster released their 7-inch Teeth in 2020 and their album Underwhelmed in 2019. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Fever Dream Tracklist
Fever Dream
Crash
Better Than Dead
Picture
Vicious
Looking Good
Enjoy It While It Lasts
Mirrors
I Wouldn't Dream Of It
Spider