Episode #589 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode John, Hallie, and Em talk about the mystery of Max Creeps, the new Ceremony 12-inch, the FEST lineup, Men at Work touring the US, and Warthog's new song. Record battles are fought, Chumbawamba and John's Bandcamp article about them are discussed, Big Moose Manholington's new album is analyzed, and a frighteningly ambiguous message is delivered. Check out the episode below!