Episode #589 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode John, Hallie, and Em talk about the mystery of Max Creeps, the new Ceremony 12-inch, the FEST lineup, Men at Work touring the US, and Warthog's new song. Record battles are fought, Chumbawamba and John's Bandcamp article about them are discussed, Big Moose Manholington's new album is analyzed, and a frighteningly ambiguous message is delivered. Check out the episode below!
Previous StoryVideos: Architects: "When We Were Young"
Citizen release "Bash Out" video
Warthog announce EP, release new song
Ceremony release 12-inch single
Big Moose Manholington releases new tape
Spice release "Recovery" video
Crisis Man to release new album
Spice announce new album, release "Any Day Now" video
Citizen and Ceremony announce May shows
Turnstile add more dates to 2022 tour
Turnstile announce 2022 North American tour dates