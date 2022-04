8 hours ago by Em Moore

Bandaid Brigade have announced that they have signed to Xtra Mile Recordings. The announcement was made via a "press conference" that the band held outside of the Extra Mile Convenience Store. The band also released a lyric video for their new song "Hit The Buck". The video was created by Noah Applebaum. Bandaid Brigade released I’m Separate in 2020. Check out the announcement and music video below.