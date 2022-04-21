New Jersey based project Graduation Speech released a new track titled "Destined", see below. Graduation Speech is the solo project of Kevin Day of Aspiga. The release will be released on a new EP titled Controlled Burn, which will be released on May 13th on Jetsam-Flotsam.
