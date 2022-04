4 hours ago by Em Moore

The Dreaded Laramie have released a video for their new song "Where Do The Hardcore Kids Go?". The video was directed by William McClatchey. The song is off their upcoming EP Everything A Girl Could Ask due out May 13 via Wiretap Records, Sell The Heart Records, Engineer Records. The Dreaded Laramie released The Dreaded LaramiE​.​P. in 2019. Check out the video below.