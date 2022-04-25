Avail have announced a show in Richmond, VA titled "Over The James", the event will happen on August 6th, 2022 at Brown's Island which is in the middle of the James River. Quicksand, Cave In, Ceremony, Screaming Females and Terminal Bliss are opening the party. Tickets will go on sale Friday at noon, you can click here for the ticket link.
