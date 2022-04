, Posted by Tours 2 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by Em Moore

The Interrupters have announced summer tour dates for Europe and the UK. The Bar Stool Preachers will be joining them on select dates. The Interrupters will be releasing their album In The Wild on August 5 and will be touring the US with Flogging Molly in June and July. The band released Fight The Good Fight in 2018. Check out the dates below.