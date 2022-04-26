Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
The Interrupters have announced summer tour dates for Europe and the UK. The Bar Stool Preachers will be joining them on select dates. The Interrupters will be releasing their album In The Wild on August 5 and will be touring the US with Flogging Molly in June and July. The band released Fight The Good Fight in 2018. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Aug 07
|013
|Tilbug, NL (w/The Bar Stool Preachers)
|Aug 08
|Lokerse Feesten
|Lockern, BE
|Aug 09
|Live Music Hall
|Cologne, DE (w/The Bar Stool Preachers)
|Aug 11
|Punk Rock Holiday
|Tolmin, SL
|Aug 12
|Bayfest
|Rimini, IT
|Aug 13
|Tabak Fabrik
|Linz, AT (w/The Bar Stool Preachers)
|Aug 16
|Huxleys
|Berlin, DE (w/The Bar Stool Preachers)
|Aug 17
|Markthalle
|Hamburg, DE (w/The Bar Stool Preachers)
|Aug 20
|Beautiful Days
|Devon, UK