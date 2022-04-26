The Interrupters announce UK/EU tour

The Interrupters
Posted by Tours

The Interrupters have announced summer tour dates for Europe and the UK. The Bar Stool Preachers will be joining them on select dates. The Interrupters will be releasing their album In The Wild on August 5 and will be touring the US with Flogging Molly in June and July. The band released Fight The Good Fight in 2018. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Aug 07013Tilbug, NL (w/The Bar Stool Preachers)
Aug 08Lokerse FeestenLockern, BE
Aug 09Live Music HallCologne, DE (w/The Bar Stool Preachers)
Aug 11Punk Rock HolidayTolmin, SL
Aug 12BayfestRimini, IT
Aug 13Tabak FabrikLinz, AT (w/The Bar Stool Preachers)
Aug 16HuxleysBerlin, DE (w/The Bar Stool Preachers)
Aug 17MarkthalleHamburg, DE (w/The Bar Stool Preachers)
Aug 20Beautiful DaysDevon, UK