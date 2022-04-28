Teenage Halloween (US & CAN)

Teenage Halloween have announced tour dates for this May. The band will be supporting Good Riddance and War On Women on select dates. Teenage Halloween released a split with The Homeless Gospel Choir earlier this year and released their self-titled album in 2020. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
May 13KingslandNew York, NY (w/Good Riddance, War On Women)
May 14Dumster FireState College, PA
May 15ThunderbirdPittsburgh, PA (w/Good Riddance, War On Women)
May 17Casa Di Francesca'sBuffalo, NY
May 18St. Louis Bar and GrillMississauga, ON
May 19Hard Luck BarToronto, ON
May 20Pouzza Fest - Turbo HausMontreal, QC
May 21Radio BeanBurlington, VT
May 22No FunTroy, NY