Teenage Halloween have announced tour dates for this May. The band will be supporting Good Riddance and War On Women on select dates. Teenage Halloween released a split with The Homeless Gospel Choir earlier this year and released their self-titled album in 2020. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|May 13
|Kingsland
|New York, NY (w/Good Riddance, War On Women)
|May 14
|Dumster Fire
|State College, PA
|May 15
|Thunderbird
|Pittsburgh, PA (w/Good Riddance, War On Women)
|May 17
|Casa Di Francesca's
|Buffalo, NY
|May 18
|St. Louis Bar and Grill
|Mississauga, ON
|May 19
|Hard Luck Bar
|Toronto, ON
|May 20
|Pouzza Fest - Turbo Haus
|Montreal, QC
|May 21
|Radio Bean
|Burlington, VT
|May 22
|No Fun
|Troy, NY