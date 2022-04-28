Ithaca announce UK tour

by Tours

Ithaca have announced UK tour dates for this August. Pupil Slicer will be joining them on select dates. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 29. Ithaca will be releasing their new album They Fear Us on July 29 via Hassle Records. Ithaca released The Language of Injury in 2018. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Aug 03The Deaf InstituteManchester, UK (w/Pupil Slicer)
Aug 04Boston Music RoomsLondon, UK (w/Pupil Slicer)
Aug 05The VictoriaBirmingham, UK (w/Pupil Slicer)
Aug 06Garage AtticGlasgow, UK (w/Pupil Slicer)
Aug 07Rough Trade (in-store)Nottingham, UK
Aug 08Rough Trade (in-store)Bristol, UK