Ithaca have announced UK tour dates for this August. Pupil Slicer will be joining them on select dates. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 29. Ithaca will be releasing their new album They Fear Us on July 29 via Hassle Records. Ithaca released The Language of Injury in 2018. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Aug 03
|The Deaf Institute
|Manchester, UK (w/Pupil Slicer)
|Aug 04
|Boston Music Rooms
|London, UK (w/Pupil Slicer)
|Aug 05
|The Victoria
|Birmingham, UK (w/Pupil Slicer)
|Aug 06
|Garage Attic
|Glasgow, UK (w/Pupil Slicer)
|Aug 07
|Rough Trade (in-store)
|Nottingham, UK
|Aug 08
|Rough Trade (in-store)
|Bristol, UK