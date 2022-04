Videos 32 minutes ago by Em Moore

Semantics have released a video for their new song "This Love Could Kill You". The video was directed by Luke Dunning and the description reads in part, "This video depicts scenes of domestic violence. For 24-hour support, dial 1800RESPECT". The song is off their upcoming album Paint Me Blue out May 20 via SideOneDummy. Semantics released If You're Not Alright in 2019. Check out the video below.