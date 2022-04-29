At The Gates announce 'Slaughter of the Soul' tour

At The Gates have announced tour dates for North America. They will be playing 1995's Slaughter of the Soul in full on each show. Municipal Waste, Enforced, and Thrown Into Exile will be playing support on select dates. At The Gates released The Nightmare of Being in 2021. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Aug 17Henry Fonda TheatreLos Angeles, CA (w/Municipal Waste, Thrown Into Exile)
Aug 18GlasshousePomona, CA (w/Municipal Waste, Thrown Into Exile)
Aug 19UC TheatreBerkeley, CA (w/Municipal Waste, Thrown Into Exile)
Aug 20Psycho VegasLas Vegas, NV
Aug 22GothicDenver, CO (w/Municipal Waste, Enforced)
Aug 23GranadaLawrence, KS (w/Municipal Waste, Enforced)
Aug 24ConcordChicago, IL (w/Municipal Waste, Enforced)
Aug 25Danforth Music HallToronto, ON (w/Municipal Waste, Enforced)
Aug 26CoronaMontreal, QC (w/Municipal Waste, Enforced)
Aug 28Union TransferPhiladelphia, PA (w/Municipal Waste, Enforced)
Aug 29FillmoreSilver Spring, MD (w/Municipal Waste, Enforced)
Aug 30Irving PlazaNew York, NY (w/Municipal Waste, Enforced)