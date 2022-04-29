At The Gates have announced tour dates for North America. They will be playing 1995's Slaughter of the Soul in full on each show. Municipal Waste, Enforced, and Thrown Into Exile will be playing support on select dates. At The Gates released The Nightmare of Being in 2021. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Aug 17
|Henry Fonda Theatre
|Los Angeles, CA (w/Municipal Waste, Thrown Into Exile)
|Aug 18
|Glasshouse
|Pomona, CA (w/Municipal Waste, Thrown Into Exile)
|Aug 19
|UC Theatre
|Berkeley, CA (w/Municipal Waste, Thrown Into Exile)
|Aug 20
|Psycho Vegas
|Las Vegas, NV
|Aug 22
|Gothic
|Denver, CO (w/Municipal Waste, Enforced)
|Aug 23
|Granada
|Lawrence, KS (w/Municipal Waste, Enforced)
|Aug 24
|Concord
|Chicago, IL (w/Municipal Waste, Enforced)
|Aug 25
|Danforth Music Hall
|Toronto, ON (w/Municipal Waste, Enforced)
|Aug 26
|Corona
|Montreal, QC (w/Municipal Waste, Enforced)
|Aug 28
|Union Transfer
|Philadelphia, PA (w/Municipal Waste, Enforced)
|Aug 29
|Fillmore
|Silver Spring, MD (w/Municipal Waste, Enforced)
|Aug 30
|Irving Plaza
|New York, NY (w/Municipal Waste, Enforced)