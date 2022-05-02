Big Joanie have announced a European tour for this May and June. They will be supporting Bikini Kill and St. Vincent on select dates. Big Joanie released Sistahs in 2018. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|May 21
|Ceremony #2, Bedford Esquires
|Bedford, UK
|May 28
|Decolonoize Fest, Oyoun
|Berlin, DE
|Jun 03
|Bad Bonn Kilbi
|Switzerland, CH
|Jun 05
|Arena Puccini
|Bologna, IT (supporting Bikini Kill)
|Jun 06
|Circolo Magnolia
|Milan, IT (supporting Bikini Kill)
|Jun 08
|Le Trabendo
|Paris, FR (supporting Bikini Kill)
|Jun 09
|Le Trabendo
|Paris, FR (supporting Bikini Kill)
|Jun 10
|Le Botanique
|Brussels, BE (supporting Bikini Kill)
|Jun 11
|Paradiso
|Amsterdam, NL
|Jun 15
|Southbank Centre
|London, UK
|Jun 28
|Usher Hall
|Edinburgh, UK (supporting St. Vincent)
|Jun 29
|Eventim Apollo
|London, UK (supporting St. Vincent)
|Jun 30
|De La Warr Pavilion,
|Bexhill-on-Sea, UK (supporting St. Vincent)