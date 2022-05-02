Big Joanie announce European tour dates

Big Joanie
by Tours

Big Joanie have announced a European tour for this May and June. They will be supporting Bikini Kill and St. Vincent on select dates. Big Joanie released Sistahs in 2018. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
May 21Ceremony #2, Bedford EsquiresBedford, UK
May 28Decolonoize Fest, OyounBerlin, DE
Jun 03Bad Bonn KilbiSwitzerland, CH
Jun 05Arena PucciniBologna, IT (supporting Bikini Kill)
Jun 06Circolo MagnoliaMilan, IT (supporting Bikini Kill)
Jun 08Le TrabendoParis, FR (supporting Bikini Kill)
Jun 09Le TrabendoParis, FR (supporting Bikini Kill)
Jun 10Le BotaniqueBrussels, BE (supporting Bikini Kill)
Jun 11ParadisoAmsterdam, NL
Jun 15Southbank CentreLondon, UK
Jun 28Usher HallEdinburgh, UK (supporting St. Vincent)
Jun 29Eventim ApolloLondon, UK (supporting St. Vincent)
Jun 30De La Warr Pavilion,Bexhill-on-Sea, UK (supporting St. Vincent)