TV Priest have released a video for their new song "Limehouse Cut". The video was directed, produced, and edited by Al Redux. The song is off their upcoming album My Other People due out June 17 via Sub Pop Records. The band have also announced tour dates for the US and Canada. TV Priest will be touring the UK later this year and released Uppers in 2021. Check out the video and dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Jul 26
|Union Pool
|Brooklyn, NY
|Jul 27
|PhilaMOCA
|Philadelphia, PA
|Jul 29
|Bar Le Ritz PDB
|Montreal, QC
|Jul 30
|Monarch Tavern
|Toronto, ON
|Jul 31
|Beat Kitchen
|Chicago, IL
|Aug 04
|Pickathon
|Happy Valley, OR
|Aug 05
|Pickathon
|Happy Valley, OR
|Aug 06
|Fox Cabaret
|Vancouver, BC
|Aug 07
|Clock Out Lounge
|Seattle, WA