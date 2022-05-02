TV Priest release “Limehouse Cut” video, US and CAN tour dates

TV Priest
by Tours

TV Priest have released a video for their new song "Limehouse Cut". The video was directed, produced, and edited by Al Redux. The song is off their upcoming album My Other People due out June 17 via Sub Pop Records. The band have also announced tour dates for the US and Canada. TV Priest will be touring the UK later this year and released Uppers in 2021. Check out the video and dates below.

DateVenueCity
Jul 26Union PoolBrooklyn, NY
Jul 27PhilaMOCAPhiladelphia, PA
Jul 29Bar Le Ritz PDBMontreal, QC
Jul 30Monarch TavernToronto, ON
Jul 31Beat KitchenChicago, IL
Aug 04PickathonHappy Valley, OR
Aug 05PickathonHappy Valley, OR
Aug 06Fox CabaretVancouver, BC
Aug 07Clock Out LoungeSeattle, WA