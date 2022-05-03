Candy announce new album, release “Human Condition Above Human Opinion” video

Candy have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Heaven Is Here and will be out June 24 via Relapse Records. The band have also released a video for "Human Condition Above Human Opinion" that was directed by Michael Quick and Nikita Gorshkov. Candy released their EP Super-Stare in 2019 and their album Good To Feel in 2018. Check out the video and tracklist below.