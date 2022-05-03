Candy announce new album, release “Human Condition Above Human Opinion” video

by Em Moore
Candy have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Heaven Is Here and will be out June 24 via Relapse Records. The band have also released a video for "Human Condition Above Human Opinion" that was directed by Michael Quick and Nikita Gorshkov. Candy released their EP Super-Stare in 2019 and their album Good To Feel in 2018. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Heaven Is Here Tracklist
1. Human Condition Above Human Opinion
2. Mutilation
3. Heaven Is Here
4. Price Of Utopia
5. Transcend To Wet
6. Hysteric Bliss
7. World Of Shit
8. Fantasy/Greed
9. Kinesthesia
10. Perverse