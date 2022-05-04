Silverstein have released a video for their new song "Live Like This" featuring Nothing, Nowhere. The video was directed, edited, and coloured by Wyatt Clough. The song is off the band's upcoming album Misery Made Me out May 6 via UNFD. Silverstein have also announced tour dates for US and Canada along with The Amity Affliction, Holding Absence, and Unity TX. The band will be touring the UK and Europe this summer and released A Beautiful Place to Drown in 2020. Check out the video and dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Aug. 25
|Phoenix, AZ
|Marquee Theatre
|Aug. 26
|Anaheim, CA
|House of Blues
|Aug. 27
|Los Angeles, CA
|The Wiltern
|Aug. 28
|Sacramento, CA
|Ace of Spades
|Aug. 30
|Portland, OR
|Roseland
|Aug. 31
|Seattle, WA
|Showbox
|Sep. 02
|Boise, ID
|Revolution
|Sep. 03
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Depot
|Sep. 04
|Denver, CO
|Mission
|Sep. 06
|Minneapolis, MN
|Skyway Theatre
|Sep. 07
|Chicago, IL
|Concord Music Hall
|Sep. 08
|Royal Oak, MI
|Royal Oak Theatre
|Sep. 09
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Four Chord Music Festival
|Sep. 11
|Danville, VA
|Blue Ridge Rock Festival
|Sep. 13
|Atlanta, GA
|The Masquerade
|Sep. 14
|Orlando, FL
|House of Blues
|Sep. 16
|Houston, TX
|Warehouse Live
|Sep. 17
|San Antonio, TX
|Vibes Event Center
|Sep. 18
|Dallas, TX
|Amplify Live
|Sep. 20
|St Louis, MO
|Red Flag
|Sep. 21
|Nashville, TN
|Brooklyn Bowl
|Sep. 23
|Baltimore, MD
|Rams Head Live
|Sep. 24
|Sayreville, NJ
|Starland Ballroom
|Sep. 25
|Philadelphia, PA
|The Fillmore
|Sep. 27
|iagara Falls, NY
|Rapids Theatre
|Sep. 28
|untington, NY
|Paramount
|Sep. 30
|Worcester, MA
|The Palladium
|Oct. 01
|Montreal, QC
|Olympia
|Oct. 02
|Toronto, ON
|History