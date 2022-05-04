Silverstein release new video, announce US and Canada tour dates

Silverstein
by Tours

Silverstein have released a video for their new song "Live Like This" featuring Nothing, Nowhere. The video was directed, edited, and coloured by Wyatt Clough. The song is off the band's upcoming album Misery Made Me out May 6 via UNFD. Silverstein have also announced tour dates for US and Canada along with The Amity Affliction, Holding Absence, and Unity TX. The band will be touring the UK and Europe this summer and released A Beautiful Place to Drown in 2020. Check out the video and dates below.

DateCityVenue
Aug. 25Phoenix, AZMarquee Theatre
Aug. 26Anaheim, CAHouse of Blues
Aug. 27Los Angeles, CAThe Wiltern
Aug. 28Sacramento, CAAce of Spades
Aug. 30Portland, ORRoseland
Aug. 31Seattle, WAShowbox
Sep. 02Boise, IDRevolution
Sep. 03Salt Lake City, UTDepot
Sep. 04Denver, COMission
Sep. 06Minneapolis, MNSkyway Theatre
Sep. 07Chicago, ILConcord Music Hall
Sep. 08Royal Oak, MIRoyal Oak Theatre
Sep. 09Pittsburgh, PAFour Chord Music Festival
Sep. 11Danville, VABlue Ridge Rock Festival
Sep. 13Atlanta, GAThe Masquerade
Sep. 14Orlando, FLHouse of Blues
Sep. 16Houston, TXWarehouse Live
Sep. 17San Antonio, TXVibes Event Center
Sep. 18Dallas, TXAmplify Live
Sep. 20St Louis, MORed Flag
Sep. 21Nashville, TNBrooklyn Bowl
Sep. 23Baltimore, MDRams Head Live
Sep. 24Sayreville, NJStarland Ballroom
Sep. 25Philadelphia, PAThe Fillmore
Sep. 27iagara Falls, NYRapids Theatre
Sep. 28untington, NYParamount
Sep. 30Worcester, MAThe Palladium
Oct. 01Montreal, QCOlympia
Oct. 02Toronto, ONHistory