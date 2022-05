Otoboke Beaver have released a video for their new song "I don't want to die alone". The animation in the video was done by from their guitarist Yoyoyoshie. The song is off their upcoming album Super Champon due out May 6 via Damnably. Otoboke Beaver will be touring the UK and Europe in 2023 and will be touring North America in the fall. The band released Itekoma Hits in 2019. Check out the video below.