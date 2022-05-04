Judas Priest, Dolly, Eminem, Duran Duran in Rock Hall 2022, but NY Dolls, Devo, MC5, RATM denied

The Rock and roll Hall of Fame has announced its 2022 inductees. Artists that will be inducted under the performer category are Pat Benatar, Duran Duran, Eminem, Eurythmics, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie, and Carly Simon. Judas Priest and Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis will be inducted under the Musical Excellence Award, which is a less competitive category than the performer category. Harry Belafonte and Elizabeth Cotten were awarded the "Early Influence Award."

Acts that were nominated but not inducted include: Devo, New York Dolls, A Tribe Called Quest, Beck, Kate Bush, MC5, Rage Against the Machine, Fela Kuti, Dionne Warwick.

The induction ceremony is set to be held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on November 5 and will air at a later date on HBO.