The Drowns announce West Coast tour

The Drowns have announced West Coast US tour dates for this summer. Defiance will be joining them on select dates. The Drowns will be releasing their EP Lunatics on May 6 and released Under Tension in 2020. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Jun 08Ivy RoomAlbany, CA
Jun 09Gigi'sVentura, CA
Jun 10Alex's BarVentura, CA (w/Defiance)
Jun 11Kensington ClubSan Diego, CA (w/Defiance)
Jun 12First St. BilliardsLos Angeles, CA (w/Defiance)
Jun 13Yucca Tap RoomTempe, AZ
Jun 16Paper TigerSan Antonio, TX
Jun 17Three LinksDallas, TX
Jun 18Sunny's BackyardAustin, TX
Jun 20HQDenver, CO
Jun 22Aces High SaloonSalt Lake City, UT
Jun 23The ShredderBoise, ID
Jun 24El CorazonSeattle, WA