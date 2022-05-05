Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
The Drowns have announced West Coast US tour dates for this summer. Defiance will be joining them on select dates. The Drowns will be releasing their EP Lunatics on May 6 and released Under Tension in 2020. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Jun 08
|Ivy Room
|Albany, CA
|Jun 09
|Gigi's
|Ventura, CA
|Jun 10
|Alex's Bar
|Ventura, CA (w/Defiance)
|Jun 11
|Kensington Club
|San Diego, CA (w/Defiance)
|Jun 12
|First St. Billiards
|Los Angeles, CA (w/Defiance)
|Jun 13
|Yucca Tap Room
|Tempe, AZ
|Jun 16
|Paper Tiger
|San Antonio, TX
|Jun 17
|Three Links
|Dallas, TX
|Jun 18
|Sunny's Backyard
|Austin, TX
|Jun 20
|HQ
|Denver, CO
|Jun 22
|Aces High Saloon
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Jun 23
|The Shredder
|Boise, ID
|Jun 24
|El Corazon
|Seattle, WA