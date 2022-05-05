The Chats announce new album, release “6L GTR” video

by Em Moore
The Chats have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called GET FUCKED and will be out August 19 via the band's Bargain Bin Records label. The band have released a video for their new song "6L GTR". The video was animated by Marco Imov. The Chats are currently on tour and released their album High Risk Behaviour in 2020. Check out the video and tracklist below.
GET FUCKED Tracklist
1. 6L GTR
2. Struck By Lightning
3. Boggo Road
4. Southport Superman
5. Panic Attack
6. Ticket Inspector
7. The Price of Smokes
8. Dead on Site
9. Paid Late
10. I’ve Been Drunk In Every Pub In Brisbane
11. Out On The Street
12. Emperor of the Beach
13. Getting Better