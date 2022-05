, Posted by Tours 6 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by Em Moore

The Chats have announced Australian tour dates for this fall. Mean Jeans will be joining them on all dates and The Prize and Aborted Tortoise will be joining them on select dates. The Chats will be releasing their new album GET FUCKED on August 19 and are currently on tour in the US. The band released High Risk Behaviour in 2020. Check out the dates below.