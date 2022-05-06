The Chats announce Australian tour

The Chats
Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Tours

The Chats have announced Australian tour dates for this fall. Mean Jeans will be joining them on all dates and The Prize and Aborted Tortoise will be joining them on select dates. The Chats will be releasing their new album GET FUCKED on August 19 and are currently on tour in the US. The band released High Risk Behaviour in 2020. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Sep 10Odeon TheatreHobart, AU (w/Mean Jeans, The Prize)
Sep 15Enmore TheatreSydney, AU (w/Mean Jeans, The Prize)
Sep 16The ForumMelbourne, AU (w/Mean Jeans, The Prize)
Sep 17Fortitude Music HallBirsbane, AU (w/Mean Jeans, The Prize)
Sep 24MetropolisFremantle, AU (w/Mean Jeans, Aborted Tortoise)