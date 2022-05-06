Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
The Chats have announced Australian tour dates for this fall. Mean Jeans will be joining them on all dates and The Prize and Aborted Tortoise will be joining them on select dates. The Chats will be releasing their new album GET FUCKED on August 19 and are currently on tour in the US. The band released High Risk Behaviour in 2020. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Sep 10
|Odeon Theatre
|Hobart, AU (w/Mean Jeans, The Prize)
|Sep 15
|Enmore Theatre
|Sydney, AU (w/Mean Jeans, The Prize)
|Sep 16
|The Forum
|Melbourne, AU (w/Mean Jeans, The Prize)
|Sep 17
|Fortitude Music Hall
|Birsbane, AU (w/Mean Jeans, The Prize)
|Sep 24
|Metropolis
|Fremantle, AU (w/Mean Jeans, Aborted Tortoise)