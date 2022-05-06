Sound and Fury Fest have announced their lineup for 2022. Angel Du$t, Anxious, Drain, Drug Church, Fiddlehead, Gulch, Koyo, Militarie Gun, One Step Closer, Praise, Scowl, Spy, and Zulu are among the bands announced. Sound and Fury Fest will take place July 30-31 at Exposition Park in Los Angeles. See the full lineup below.
Sound and Fury 2022 Lineup
Angel Du$t
Anxious
Big Laugh
Broken Vow
Cola Boyy
Creeping Death
Drain
Drug Church
Fiddlehead
Gatecreeper
God's Hate
Gridiron
Gulch
Gunn
Koyo
Magnitude
Militarie Gun
Mindforce
Never Ending Game
No Pressure
One Step Closer
Pillars of Ivory
Pity Sex
Praise
Regional Justice Center
Scowl
Show Me The Body
Slowbleed
Soul Blind
Speed
Spy
Sunami
Superheaven
Warfare
World Peace
Zulu