Sound and Fury Festival announces lineup

by Festivals & Events

Sound and Fury Fest have announced their lineup for 2022. Angel Du$t, Anxious, Drain, Drug Church, Fiddlehead, Gulch, Koyo, Militarie Gun, One Step Closer, Praise, Scowl, Spy, and Zulu are among the bands announced. Sound and Fury Fest will take place July 30-31 at Exposition Park in Los Angeles. See the full lineup below.

Sound and Fury 2022 Lineup

Angel Du$t

Anxious

Big Laugh

Broken Vow

Cola Boyy

Creeping Death

Drain

Drug Church

Fiddlehead

Gatecreeper

God's Hate

Gridiron

Gulch

Gunn

Koyo

Magnitude

Militarie Gun

Mindforce

Never Ending Game

No Pressure

One Step Closer

Pillars of Ivory

Pity Sex

Praise

Regional Justice Center

Scowl

Show Me The Body

Slowbleed

Soul Blind

Speed

Spy

Sunami

Superheaven

Warfare

World Peace

Zulu