The Linda Lindas released a music video for "Why", see below. The track is off of their new album Growing Up available through Epitaph Records. The video features Kathleen Hanna as the voice of the interviewer. The band have also announced tour dates with the Yeah Yeah Yeahs and Japanese Breakfast this summer and fall.

Tour Dates

DateLocationVenueDetails
July 2Oakland, CAMosswood Meltdown-
July 11Minneapolis, MNFirst Avenuew/ Japanese Breakfast
July 12Omaha, NESlowdownw/ Japanese Breakfast
July 14Bloomington, ILCastle Theatrew/ Japanese Breakfast
July 15St. Louis, MOThe Pageantw/ Japanese Breakfast
July 17Kalamazoo, MIBell’s Breweryw/ Japanese Breakfast
July 19New York, NYBowery Ballroom-
July 20Washington, DCBlack Catw/ BACCHAE
July 21Philadelphia, PAThe Fillmorew/ BACCHAE
July 22Brooklyn, NYMusic Hall of Williamsburg-
July 24Newport, RINewport Folk Festival-
Aug 20Tokyo, JPSummer Sonic-
Aug 21Osaka, JPSummer Sonic-
Oct 1Forest Hills, NYForest Hills Stadiumw/Yeah Yeah Yeahs
Oct 6Los Angeles, CAHollywood Bowlw/ Japanese Breakfast and Yeah Yeah Yeahs
Oct 22, 23 & 29Las Vegas, NVWhen We Were Young Festival-