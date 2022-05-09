The Linda Lindas released a music video for "Why", see below. The track is off of their new album Growing Up available through Epitaph Records. The video features Kathleen Hanna as the voice of the interviewer. The band have also announced tour dates with the Yeah Yeah Yeahs and Japanese Breakfast this summer and fall.
Tour Dates
|Date
|Location
|Venue
|Details
|July 2
|Oakland, CA
|Mosswood Meltdown
|-
|July 11
|Minneapolis, MN
|First Avenue
|w/ Japanese Breakfast
|July 12
|Omaha, NE
|Slowdown
|w/ Japanese Breakfast
|July 14
|Bloomington, IL
|Castle Theatre
|w/ Japanese Breakfast
|July 15
|St. Louis, MO
|The Pageant
|w/ Japanese Breakfast
|July 17
|Kalamazoo, MI
|Bell’s Brewery
|w/ Japanese Breakfast
|July 19
|New York, NY
|Bowery Ballroom
|-
|July 20
|Washington, DC
|Black Cat
|w/ BACCHAE
|July 21
|Philadelphia, PA
|The Fillmore
|w/ BACCHAE
|July 22
|Brooklyn, NY
|Music Hall of Williamsburg
|-
|July 24
|Newport, RI
|Newport Folk Festival
|-
|Aug 20
|Tokyo, JP
|Summer Sonic
|-
|Aug 21
|Osaka, JP
|Summer Sonic
|-
|Oct 1
|Forest Hills, NY
|Forest Hills Stadium
|w/Yeah Yeah Yeahs
|Oct 6
|Los Angeles, CA
|Hollywood Bowl
|w/ Japanese Breakfast and Yeah Yeah Yeahs
|Oct 22, 23 & 29
|Las Vegas, NV
|When We Were Young Festival
|-