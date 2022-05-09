by Em Moore
California based music and craft beer festival Punk In The Park has announced their first wave lineup for 2022. Bad Religion, Dropkick Murphys, Face to Face, The Bouncing Souls, Anti-Flag, Adolescents, The Flatliners, The Bronx, Voodoo Glow Skulls, CH.3, Bad Cop/Bad Cop, Mercy Music, The Vulturas, Slaughterhouse, TV Party, and Suzi Moon are the bands announced so far. Tickets go on sale May 11. The festival will take place November 5-6 at Oak Canyon Park in Orange County. See the poster below.