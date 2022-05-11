Trevor Strnad, founding member and lead vocalist of The Black Dahlia Murder has passed away. He was 41. The band released a statement on social media that reads,



"It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Trevor Scott Strnad. Beloved son, brother, and Shepard of good times, he was loved by all that met him. A walking encyclopedia of all things music. He was a hugger, a writer, and truly one of the world’s greatest entertainers. His lyrics provided the world with stories and spells and horror and whimsy. It was his life to be your show. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 800-273-8255"

The Black Dahlia Murder released nine albums the last of which was Verminous in 2020. We send our condolences to Trevor Strnad's family, friends, and fans.